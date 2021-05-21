What’s Driving You Crazy? Oracle Road Paving

TUCSON (KVOA) - When will oracle road be totally re-paved?

It's this week's What's Driving You Crazy question and we have answers.

"A two-year paving project is underway on SR 77 between I-10 and Oracle, along with Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia," Garin Groff, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public information officer said.

There's another project, to pave State Road 77 between Calle Concordia and Tangerine Road.

Groff said it's "...upcoming, with an exact timeline to be determined. Traffic engineering will review whether lane stripes will be refreshed on various sections, including for the short period before new pavement is installed."

Got a traffic question or concern? Email whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.