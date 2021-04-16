What’s Driving You Crazy? The intersection of Speedway and Campbell

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's a question Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility (TDOT) has said is common but many drivers are still confused.

We've all probably pulled up to the intersection of Speedway and Campbell and many others like it around town. The question: is it legal to turn left on a green light when oncoming traffic is clear if the turn arrow is red versus blinking yellow? We asked.

Greg Orsini, a traffic engineering expert with TDOT said, "If you see a red arrow you're not permitted to make a turn movement at that time. The red arrow means stop. If you see a flashing yellow arrow you can proceed through the intersection making your left turn when there's a safe gap in traffic... and when you see a green arrow you can, of course, make your left turn at that time."

He said the City's flashing yellow arrow program is relatively new. You can expect to find them at more intersections as the program expands.

You can learn more about the City's left turn arrows here.

Got a traffic question or concern? Email whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.