What’s Driving You Crazy? Country Club Road closure

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson construction is "What's Driving You Crazy?".

People want to know, why is the city's closing Country Club Road and when will it reopen?

Tucson Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials said Country Club Road just north of Broadway will only be closed over the weekend from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

"This is going to allow crews to install a 48-inch underground storm drain system. It's part of the Broadway West Project that runs from Euclid Avenue all the way to country club road...,” Mike Graham, TDOT public information officer said. “People that are traveling northbound onto Country Club will be able to turn left and right onto Broadway... Folks traveling south cannot get through the intersection because the road will be closed with heavy equipment and a 20-foot-deep trench."

He said the intersection may open up before 7 p.m. You can follow TDOT on social media to be the first to know. If you need alternate north and southbound routes try taking Alvernon Way and Tucson Boulevard. East and westbound broadway will not be closed.

Graham said this should be the last major closure of a north-south route associated with storm drain work.

Got a traffic question or concern? Let Alexis Berdine know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.