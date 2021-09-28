Collision between train, vehicle causes delays south of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported near Summit, Ariz. after a collision involving a train and a vehicle occurred just before noon on Tuesday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash took place at the railroad tracks on Old Nogales Highway between Nogales Highway and Old Vail Road.

PCSD has not yet released if any injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

