Two-vehicle crash near Swan, Camp Lowell turns fatal

TUCSON (KVOA) - A collision that took place in midtown Wednesday afternoon has turned fatal.

According to Tucson Police Department, a collision involving two vehicles took place near the intersection of North Swan Road and Camp Lowell Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved reportedly struck a bus stop bench. However, no one was waiting at the bus stop at the time of the collision.

TPD said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

New information obtained from TPD shows that the collision turned fatal.

Traffic is heavily restricted in the area at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

