Two dead in wrong-way crash that shut down EB I-10 near Picacho Peak

TUCSON (KVOA) - A double-fatal crash has prompted traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak Wednesday afternoon.

According to Arizona Department of Publics Safety, eastbound I-10 near milepost 222 has been heavily restricted after two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way collision that afternoon.

Two people were killed in this incident. DPS tells us it was a wrong way crash in the eastbound lanes. The road will likely be closed for quite some time.

Arizona Department of Transportation said all traffic will be directed to exit at milepost 219 at this time.

There is no estimated timetable for when the roadway will reopen.

There's a growing backup on I-10 EB near Picacho Peak Road (mp 219) due to a serious crash (freeway closed at mp 222). Please postpone travel or use alternate routes to points south.



There's a growing backup on I-10 EB near Picacho Peak Road (mp 219) due to a serious crash (freeway closed at mp 222). Please postpone travel or use alternate routes to points south.

Details are limited at this time.

