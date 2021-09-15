Skip to Content

Two dead in wrong-way crash that shut down EB I-10 near Picacho Peak

Arizona Department of Transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A double-fatal crash has prompted traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak Wednesday afternoon.

According to Arizona Department of Publics Safety, eastbound I-10 near milepost 222 has been heavily restricted after two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way collision that afternoon.

Arizona Department of Transportation said all traffic will be directed to exit at milepost 219 at this time.

There is no estimated timetable for when the roadway will reopen.

Details are limited at this time.

