TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopens after fatal crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON (KVOA) - The eastbound Interstate 10 lanes have reopened after a double-fatal crash halted traffic earlier Wednesday afternoon near Picacho Peak.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way collision on eastbound I-10 in which two people were killed.
ADOT said that there may be heavy backup and advises motorists to remain patient.
