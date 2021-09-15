Skip to Content

TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopens after fatal crash near Picacho Peak

TUCSON (KVOA) - The eastbound Interstate 10 lanes have reopened after a double-fatal crash halted traffic earlier Wednesday afternoon near Picacho Peak.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way collision on eastbound I-10 in which two people were killed.

ADOT said that there may be heavy backup and advises motorists to remain patient.

