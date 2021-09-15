TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopens after fatal crash near Picacho Peak

TUCSON (KVOA) - The eastbound Interstate 10 lanes have reopened after a double-fatal crash halted traffic earlier Wednesday afternoon near Picacho Peak.

*I-10 EB CLOSURE UPDATE*



The freeway has REOPENED at Picacho Peak Road (mp 219). There may be a heavy backup in the area; please be patient while it clears.



Check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/kUvoqCy8V0#AzTraffic pic.twitter.com/PSS4ppSPQh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 16, 2021

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way collision on eastbound I-10 in which two people were killed.

NEW: Two people were killed in this incident. DPS tells us it was a wrong way crash in the eastbound lanes. The road will likely be closed for quite some time. https://t.co/tx64EeUYgL — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) September 15, 2021

ADOT said that there may be heavy backup and advises motorists to remain patient.

