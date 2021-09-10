Skip to Content

TRAFFIC: One in hospital after collision on I-10

Accident on I-10
TUCSON (KVOA) - A person is in the hospital after a collision with a semi-truck occurred on Interstate 10 Friday evening.

According to a tweet shared by Northwest Fire, crews are on the scene with the Arizona Department of Safety on I-10 where the collision between a smaller vehicle and a semi-truck took place.

Reports detail that one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to remain cautious around the area.

