Serious injuries reported in rollover crash in Marana

Marana Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries were sustained in a single-vehicle collision that took place in Marana Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marana Police Department, the rollover crash occurred near Camino De Manana between Migitty Lane and Camino De Oeste.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said the roadway has been shut down while officers and crews work to clear the roadway.

Details are limited at this time.

