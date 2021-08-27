Single-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: According to Pima County Sheriffs, one adult female was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The road has reopened.
TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on the north side after a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area Friday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's Department informed the community about a crash that occurred on River Road west of Alvernon Way.
At this time, PCSD has not released if any injuries were sustained in the traffic incident that involved a single-vehicle.
Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.
