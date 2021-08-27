Skip to Content

Single-vehicle crash restricts River Road near west of Alvernon Way

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on the north side after a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area Friday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's Department informed the community about a crash that occurred on River Road west of Alvernon Way.

At this time, PCSD has not released if any injuries were sustained in the traffic incident that involved a single vehicle.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.

