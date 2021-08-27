Collision sends motorcyclist rider to hospital, halts traffic in Midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police are investigating a collision involving a Sun Tran bus and a motorcycle that halted traffic in Midtown Friday evening.

According to reports, Tucson Police officers responded to the incident on Grant Road and Alvernon Way.

Authorities said that the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Grant Road when it ran a red light. Officials said that the rider was not wearing a helmet when they hit the back of the Sun Tran bus.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers said that no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic is limited both north and southbound on Alvernon way and there is no telling how long it will take to clear up.

