TPD cruiser-involved crash reported on southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Police Department cruiser was involved in a collision on the southwest side Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, the crash took place near Valencia Road and Camino Verde when the cruiser was responding to a call.

Police said the cruiser had its sirens and lights activated.

TPD said no officers were injured in connection to the crash.

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

