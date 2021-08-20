TPD cruiser-involved crash reported on southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Police Department cruiser was involved in a collision on the southwest side Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, the crash took place near Valencia Road and Camino Verde when the cruiser was responding to a call.

Police said the cruiser had its sirens and lights activated.

TPD said no officers were injured in connection to the crash.

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

