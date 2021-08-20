Skip to Content

Three-vehicle crash restricts Marana intersection

Updated
Last updated today at 2:40 pm
2:37 pm Local NewsTop StoriesTraffic
Web Image - 2021-08-20T143650.063
Northwest Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - A three-vehicle crash has prompted some traffic delays in Marana Friday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cortaro Road and Hartman Lane.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital in connection to the incident. The severity of their injuries has not yet been released.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content