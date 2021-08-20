Three-vehicle crash restricts Marana intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - A three-vehicle crash has prompted some traffic delays in Marana Friday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cortaro Road and Hartman Lane.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital in connection to the incident. The severity of their injuries has not yet been released.

Details are limited at this time.

