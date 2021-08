TUCSON (KVOA) - Both directions on East Irvington Road have been blocked due to several down power poles and trees.

Tucson Police officers are advising the public to avoid East Irvington Road between South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Please avoid travel on E. Irvington Rd. between S. Campbell Ave. and E. Benson Hwy.



Officers have both directions blocked due to several down power poles and trees.



Please find an alternate route and please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/WwXpSDw1Rr — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) August 18, 2021

Motorists should seek an alternate route at this time.