Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way

Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road

Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash

Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road

Mission Road north and south of milepost 1

Mission Road north of MP1

Mission Road north of Valencia Road

Mission Road south of Drexel Road

Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard

Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive

Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado

Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash

River Road east of Pontatoc Road

Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road

Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz

Avra Valley Road east of Trico Road

Avra Valley Road west of El Paso Gas Road

Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd

Aldon and Jamie

Trico Rd south of the Santa Cruz River Bridge

Trico Rd south of Hardin Rd

Mile Wide East of Sandario Road

Manville Road east of Reservations Road

Manville Road west of Avra Road

Anway Road south of El Camino de Tres Arroyos

Anway Road north of Jaguar Lane

Ft. Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash

For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!