Serious injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near Andrada High School

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries have been reported in connection to a crash that occurred near a Vail Unified School District High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, a two-vehicle collision occurred on Houghton Road near Andrada Polytechnic High School at around 3:40 p.m. that day.

TPD said Houghton Road between Andrada Road and the high school has been shut down at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

