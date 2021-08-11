Skip to Content

Road closures in Pima County

8:29 am
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

  • Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way
  • Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road
  • Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
  • Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road
  • Mission Road north and south of milepost 1
  • Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard
  • Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive
  • Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado
  • Ft Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road north of Speedway Blvd at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • River Road east of Pontatoc Road
  • Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road
  • Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz
  • Avra Valley Road between Trico and El Paso Gas
  • Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd
  • Aldon and Jamie

For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

