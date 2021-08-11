Road closures in Pima County

Road closures in Pima CountyNew
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.
Here's the latest update from the county:
- Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way
- Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road
- Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
- Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road
- Mission Road north and south of milepost 1
- Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard
- Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive
- Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado
- Ft Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
- Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash
- Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Tanque Verde Loop Road north of Speedway Blvd at the Tanque Verde Creek
- River Road east of Pontatoc Road
- Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road
- Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz
- Avra Valley Road between Trico and El Paso Gas
- Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd
- Aldon and Jamie
For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.
