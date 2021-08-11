Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way

Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road

Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash

Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road

Mission Road north and south of milepost 1

Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard

Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive

Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado

Ft Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash

Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash

Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at the Tanque Verde Creek

Tanque Verde Loop Road north of Speedway Blvd at the Tanque Verde Creek

River Road east of Pontatoc Road

Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road

Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz

Avra Valley Road between Trico and El Paso Gas

Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd

Aldon and Jamie

For weather-related road closures, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!