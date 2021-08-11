Driver killed in southside crash involving school bus identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The driver killed in Wednesday's school-bus-involved collision on the south side was identified by Tucson Police Department later that evening.

At around 7:22 a.m., 34-year-old Ronnie Estrella was pronounced dead at the scene after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra.

After further investigation, TPD shared that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Valencia Road swerved around a vehicle to avoid rear-ending it and crashed into a school bus that was traveling in the opposite direction. Police say the school bus then crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with Estrella's pickup truck.

TPD said no students were on the bus at the time of the collision.

In addition, none of the other individuals involved were seriously injured in connection to the crash.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the incident at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

