Police situation shuts down downtown intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in downtown in connection to a police situation at a nearby garage.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers have been dispatched to the Pennington Street Garage located at 110 E. Pennington St. near Sixth Avenue in reference to a person in crisis.

TPD said Pennington Street between North Scott Avenue and Sixth Avenue has been shut down at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

