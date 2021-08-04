One transported for further treatment after apartment fire ignites in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person was transported to the hospital in connection to an apartment fire that ignited in a midtown neighborhood sometime Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5300 block of East Ferry Drive, near Craycroft Road and 29th Street in reference to the fire.

Officials say the crews pulled one victim from the burning apartment complex after a primary search.

The fire has since been controlled.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.