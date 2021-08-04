Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Injuries have been reported in connection to a three-vehicle crash that occurred on the north side Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:06 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of River Road and Río Canción Drive in reference to the crash.

PCSD says traffic has been restricted in both directions of River Road in that area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

