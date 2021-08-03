TRAFFIC: North, southbound Alvernon Road closed after hit and run

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers responded to a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in central Tucson Tuesday evening.

According to TPD, a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved.

North and Southbound traffic on N. Alvernon Way between E. Flower St. and E. Glenn St. will be shutdown while officers investigate a serious-injury pedestrian collision.



Both north and southbound Alvernon from Glenn Street to Flower Street will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.