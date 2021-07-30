Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road

Aldon Road North of Bopp Road

Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail

Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.

Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.

San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway

Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road

Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek

Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek

Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Drive. at Ventana Wash

Camino Loma Alta North of Rincon Creek Ranch Road to Rincon Creek

Camino Loma Alta South of Camino de Ruiz

Trico Road South of Hardin Road

Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River Bridge

Havasu Road at Columbus

Wilmot Road North of Sahuarita Road to Andrada Road

Overton Road from La Cholla Blvd. to Verch Way

For more weather-related closures, call Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.