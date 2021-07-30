Skip to Content

Road closures in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.

Here's the latest update from the county:

  • Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
  • Aldon Road North of Bopp Road 
  • Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail 
  • Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.
  • Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.
  • San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway
  • Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Drive. at Ventana Wash
  • Camino Loma Alta North of Rincon Creek Ranch Road to Rincon Creek
  • Camino Loma Alta South of Camino de Ruiz
  • Trico Road South of Hardin Road
  • Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River Bridge
  • Havasu Road at Columbus 
  • Wilmot Road North of Sahuarita Road to Andrada Road    
  • Overton Road from La Cholla Blvd. to Verch Way             

For more weather-related closures, call Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

