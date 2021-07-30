Road closures in Pima County

Road closures in Pima CountyNew
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The recent storms have prompted the closure of several roads throughout Pima County.
Here's the latest update from the county:
- Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
- Aldon Road North of Bopp Road
- Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail
- Wentworth Road North of Speedway Bl.
- Wentworth Road South of Cape Horn Dr.
- San Joaquin Road North of Old Ajo Highway
- Old Ajo Highway West of San Joaquin Road
- Tanque Verde Loop Road North of Speedway at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Tanque Verde Loop Road South of Linden at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Snyder Road East of Scenic Mountain Drive. at Ventana Wash
- Camino Loma Alta North of Rincon Creek Ranch Road to Rincon Creek
- Camino Loma Alta South of Camino de Ruiz
- Trico Road South of Hardin Road
- Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River Bridge
- Havasu Road at Columbus
- Wilmot Road North of Sahuarita Road to Andrada Road
- Overton Road from La Cholla Blvd. to Verch Way
For more weather-related closures, call Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.