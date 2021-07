TUCSON (KVOA) - Downed powerlines have shut down a major roadway on the northwest side of Tucson Friday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, La Cholla Boulevard north of Ruthrauff Road and south of Curtis Road has been restricted in both directions of traffic while crews work on repairing the powerlines.

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.