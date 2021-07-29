ADOT: Arizona sees more traffic fatalities despite drop in crashes in 2020

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation released a report stating that traffic fatalities reached a 12 year high in 2020, despite fewer drivers on the road during the pandemic.



According to the latest report from ADOT, the number of crashes in Arizona actually fell significantly last year, coming under 100,000 for the first time since 1993.



However, the number of traffic deaths increased.

ADOT said the number of people killed in traffic collisions rose from 980 in 2019 to 1,057 in 2020. ADOT also included that Arizonans traveled roughly around 5 billion fewer miles in 2020. This makes a 7% decrease from 2019.

According to the report, many of these cases included speed-related crashes, lane departures and people not wearing seatbelts.

The department is now calling for a real change, starting in the driver's seat.

The report also stated that the two categories that saw fewer fatalities were alcohol-related and motorcycle-related crashes.

Alcohol-related fatalities decreased to 181 deaths in 2020, while in 2019, there were 258 deaths. That's a 30% decrease.

Motorcycle-related fatalities saw a 21% decrease from 2017 to 2019. In 2019 ADOT reported 170 deaths, while in 2020, there were 160 deaths.