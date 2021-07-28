One transported with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person was critically injured in connection to a rollover crash that occurred on the east side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, one individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash that occurred at the intersection of Wilmot Road and Fifth Street.

Officials say eastbound Fifth Street was shut down in the area. In addition, southbound Wilmot Road has been restricted to one lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

