TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic will be shut down in Midtown Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Officer Magos, crews will be working to remove a vehicle from the wash near the 500 block of E. Fort Lowell Rd.

For those of you commuting tomorrow morning in Midtown, please avoid the 5000 block of E. Ft. Lowell Rd. (near Old Fort Lowell).



Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m., traffic will be shutdown while crews remove a vehicle from the wash. pic.twitter.com/8NtHIOgcPX — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 27, 2021

Crews will begin at 8 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.