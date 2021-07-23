Vail School District: Road closures due to weather prompt delays

TUCSON (KVOA) - Due to weather-related issues, there are several road closures in the Vail area Friday morning.

According to the Vail School District, areas south of Interstate 10 and through the Rincon Valley have been impacted.

"If you live in an area that is prone to road closures due to flooding, you can assume that bus routes will be delayed or unavailable this morning," the district said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

All Vail School District schools are open and are expected to start classes on time. The district did say it "is also understood that there will be late buses and late parent drop-offs as a result of the weather".