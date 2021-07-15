Skip to Content

Serious injures sustained in crash in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries are reported in a crash that took place in Marana Thursday afternoon.

According to Marana Police Department, the two-vehicle collision took place at Avra Valley and El Paso Gas Road, prompting the road between Garvey road and the 14500 block of West Avra Valley to be closed for the next couple of hours.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

