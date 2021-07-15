Gas leak prompts closure of midtown roadway

TUCSON (KVOA) - A natural gas leak prompted a road closure in midtown Thursday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews with TFD and Southwest Gas have been dispatched to Broadway Boulevard near Country Club Road in reference to a gas leak.

As a result, Broadway Boulevard has been shut down between Country Club Road and Broadway Boulevard at this time.

TFD has not yet set a timetable for when the area will be reopened.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

