US 191 reopens south of Willcox following erosion repairs

US 191 reopens south of Willcox following erosion repairsNew
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - A section of US 191 south of Willcox reopened Wednesday morning following more
than a week of work to repair soil erosion that damaged the highway.
Arizona Department of Transportation crews completed repairs on Wednesday allowing
traffic to flow again on US 191 between Birch Road at milepost 53.1 and Dragoon Road at
milepost 55.7.
The highway closed on July 5 when maintenance crews discovered cracks due to heavy rainfall in the area. Traffic was detoured onto local roads during the closure.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution on that portion of the roadway until the lane
stripes are applied to the new pavement.