Serious injuries sustained in crash near Northwest Medical Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person was seriously injured in connection to Tuesday morning's crash near Northwest Medical Center.

At around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision that occurred near the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and Hospital Drive.

While the roadway was initially blocked in both directions of travel in reference to the incident, the intersection has since been reopened.

Traffic Alert: North bound La Cholla Blvd is close just south of Orange Grove to Hospital Dr. because of a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/PezwhRFnlU — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOAdreee) July 6, 2021

No other injuries were reported in connection to the crash.