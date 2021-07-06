Hundreds without power after truck crashes into power pole

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of residents are without power on the northwest side after a truck crashed into a power pole Tuesday morning.

According to Northwest Fire District, a truck reportedly crashed into a power pole between Thornydale Road between Linda Vista Boulevard and Hardy Road at around 11:40 a.m.

While no injuries were reported in connection to the crash, power outages were observed that morning as a result of the incident.

At its peak, Tucson Electric Power reported that 2,000 of its customers were without power. Currently, 579 residents between Shannon and Oldfather roads, and Overton and Ina roads are without power.

TEP estimates power to be completely restored by 1:22 p.m.