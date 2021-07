TUCSON (KVOA) - A serious injury collision has prompted an investigation on Tucson's east side.

According to Tucson Police Department, traffic is shut down at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Please avoid the intersection of E. Speedway Blvd. & Craycroft Rd. Traffic is shutdown at the intersection while officers investigate a serious-injury collision. pic.twitter.com/GWLFMxoEgP — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 3, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.