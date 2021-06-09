Traffic signals at the Golf Links, Pantano roads intersection begin Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews will conduct traffic signals at the Golf Links Road and Pantano Road intersection Thursday.

They will remove and replace the traffic signal poles and mast arms, as well as convert the traffic signal heads to include flashing yellow arrows.

Work will begin at noon on Thursday, and is scheduled to be complete by 6 a.m. Friday. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

During the work, the traffic signals will not be in operation.

In addition, curb lane restrictions will be in place at the intersection for all travel directions. During a flashing left turn arrow, motorists should yield to pedestrians, oncoming motorists and bicyclists and proceed with caution when turning left.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.