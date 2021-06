TUCSON (KVOA) - Officers of Operations East are investigating a serious injury collision on the east side of town that occurred Friday.

According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos, westbound traffic on Broadway is shut down from Kolb Road to Jessica Avenue.

June 5, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.