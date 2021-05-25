TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane configurations cause brief closure on Cortaro Road near I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) - The westbound traffic lanes on Cortaro Road near the Interstate 10 interchange will open in a new layout Wednesday morning.

In this new layout, drivers will notice two left-turn lanes and two through lanes.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the new layout will aid in traffic flow and improve traffic signal operations for the interchange.

Portions of the interchange will remain closed Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday due to a second night of pavement and striping improvements.

During the closure, the I-10 exit ramps will close, as well as all traffic beneath the interstate on Cortaro Road.

Drivers are advised to drive though the work zone with caution.