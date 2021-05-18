Serious injuries reported in single-vehicle crash near Prince Rd, Fontana Ave

Serious injuries reported in single-vehicle crash near Prince Rd, Fontana AveNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries have been reported in connection to a crash that occurred on the northern section of midtown Tuesday morning.
According to Tucson Police Department, a single-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Fontana Avenue and Prince Road at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
