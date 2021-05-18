Serious injuries reported in single-vehicle crash near Prince Rd, Fontana Ave

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries have been reported in connection to a crash that occurred on the northern section of midtown Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, a single-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Fontana Avenue and Prince Road at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Please avoid the intersection of N. Fontana Ave. and E. Prince Rd.



Officers are investigating a serious-injury single vehicle collision. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/7cHjmpTyIc — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 18, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

