Serious injuries reported in single-vehicle crash near Prince Rd, Fontana Ave

11:17 am
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious injuries have been reported in connection to a crash that occurred on the northern section of midtown Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, a single-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Fontana Avenue and Prince Road at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

