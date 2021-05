TUCSON (KVOA) - A downed pole is causing traffic restrictions at an intersection on Tucson's south side Tuesday afternoon.

Palo Verde Road is closed in both directions between Mossman Road and Milton Road, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

According to Tucson Electric Power's outage map, more than 140 residents are experiencing a power outage in the area.