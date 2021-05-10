Skip to Content

Man killed in collision at Prince, Romero roads identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who died in Sunday's collision on the west side was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday.

At around 1 p.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Dennis Edward Agnew was pronounced dead at the scene after he was involved in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Prince and Romero roads.

According to TPD, Agnew was a passenger of a vehicle that was reportedly struck when it was making a left turn on a green light. Police said the other vehicle involved was reportedly "traveling at a speed greater than the posted speed limit" when it hit the vehicle occupied by the 24-year-old.

Authorities said failure to yield making a left turn and
potentially excessive speed are major factors in the collision at this time. In addition, impairment was determined not to be a factor in the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

