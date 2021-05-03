TRAFFIC: Underground drains project closes downtown intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - The intersection of Stone Avenue near Toole Avenue and Franklin Street is closed as crews install underground storm drains.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said that this closure is part of the Downtown Links Project.

The project is aimed at preventing flooding in the underpass when monsoon season hits.

Construction is expected to be completed in July.

Bicyclists and pedestrians will still have access through the underpass.