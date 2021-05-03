TRAFFIC: Houghton interchange to provoke delays during road work

TUCSON (KVOA) - Transportation crews are working on a traffic switch on the north side of the I-10 and Houghton interchange that will continue through the night.

According to reports, traffic signs will be moved further north of the interchange, and shift the westbound I-10 entrance ramp north of the existing ramp.

The construction began at 9 p.m. on Monday and will last until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Motorists are advised to plan for delays.

The project will pick back up next week for the second phase.

According to a tweet by ADOT, crews will pour the bridge deck for the new Houghton bridge.

*TUCSON RESTRICTIONS*



Mon. May 10: Watch for overnight delays at I-10 at Houghton Road as crews pour the bridge deck for the new Houghton Road bridge.



MORE: https://t.co/9hgWQ55sPd pic.twitter.com/nv9rQOsK4m — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 4, 2021

Work will begin between 9:30 p.m. May 10 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.