TRAFFIC: Houghton interchange to provoke delays during road work

TRAFFIC: Houghton interchange to provoke delays during road workUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Transportation crews are working on a traffic switch on the north side of the I-10 and Houghton interchange that will continue through the night.
According to reports, traffic signs will be moved further north of the interchange, and shift the westbound I-10 entrance ramp north of the existing ramp.
The construction began at 9 p.m. on Monday and will last until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to plan for delays.
The project will pick back up next week for the second phase.
According to a tweet by ADOT, crews will pour the bridge deck for the new Houghton bridge.
Work will begin between 9:30 p.m. May 10 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.