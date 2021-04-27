Serious injury sustained in east side crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - East and westbound lanes of Golf Links have been shut down after a serious injury collision on Tuesday.

According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Officer Roman Acosta, the east and westbound lanes of Golf Links are shut down between South Lakeside Parkway and South Pantano Parkway.

— Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) April 28, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Reports said that the investigation is ongoing.

