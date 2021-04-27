Serious injury sustained in east side crash
TUCSON (KVOA) - East and westbound lanes of Golf Links have been shut down after a serious injury collision on Tuesday.
According to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Officer Roman Acosta, the east and westbound lanes of Golf Links are shut down between South Lakeside Parkway and South Pantano Parkway.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
Reports said that the investigation is ongoing.
