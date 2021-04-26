TPD: 69-year-old woman dies after injured in eastside crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - The individual who was seriously injured in Saturday's collision on the east side has died, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Monday.

According to TPD, 69-year-old Catherine Patterson and one other person were transported to the hospital after a red 2015 Chevrolet Malibu reportedly struck a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee while making a left turn on Craycroft Road from Golf Links Road at around 3:30 p.m. that day.

TPD said Patterson, the front passenger of the Malibu, succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital for further treatment.

The condition of the other person who was transported to the hospital, who said to be the driver of the Jeep, has not yet been released.

No citations or charges have been issued in connection to the crash at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.