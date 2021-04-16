Orangewood Subdivisions paving project begins April 19

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County Department of Transportation is going to begin the Orangewood Subdivisions paving project on April 19, vehicles that are not removed from the pre-existing paved roads will be towed.

Pima County Department of Transportation is partnered with their contractor Sunland Asphalt & Construction. Their project will start by working on pre-lower existing manholes, sewer cleanouts, survey monuments and water values.

Those who have trailers, boats, vehicles or other things parked in the existing roadway, are asked to move them for the duration of the process. The vehicles must be moved from the existing roadway, so they are not towed. Residents will be informed and updated as situations occur.

Throughout the construction project there is potential for some delays due to mechanical failures or weather. The county asks that people remain patient as it is their goal to prevent the least amount of impact and inconvenience as possible.

The project will be worked on Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is scheduled to be completed by July 2.

