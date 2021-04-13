Motorcycle involved in single-vehicle crash on southeast side
TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic has been restricted southeast Tucson in connection to a single-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Columbus Boulevard and Benson Highway.
PCSD said serious injuries were sustained in the incident.
Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.