A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 east of Tucson near Rita Road.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway and then re-entering using the Rita Road exit. Eastbound lanes are not affected.

There is no estimated time for reopening westbound lanes at milepost 273. Motorists are advised to consider delaying travel, using alternate routes or exiting before Rita Road.