Man arrested for driving under the influence after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into Drexel Heights home

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after he allegedly crashed into a Drexel Heights residence while fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a deputy attempted to pull over the SUV of 37-year-old Nicholas Newell on Bilby Road near Camino De La Tierra in connection to a traffic violation.

When fleeing from the scene, Newell allegedly ran past a stop sign at a high rate of speed, drove through a chain-link fence and crashed into a residence in the 2800 block of West Bilby Road near Cardinal Avenue.

Despite one resident being home at the time of the crash, PCSD reported that no injuries were sustained in connection to the incident.

Newell was then arrested and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges including unlawful flight from law enforcement, criminal damage, endangerment and driving under the influence.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.