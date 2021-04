TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on westbound Interstate 10 in connection to a crash that occurred on the south side Thursday afternoon.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation, the collision is blocking the left lane of westbound I-10 at Palo Verde Road.

There currently is no word if there were any injuries sustained in the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.